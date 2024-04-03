iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

