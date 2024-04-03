iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Holdings Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,377 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 4.56% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $66,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 79,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

