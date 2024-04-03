iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $71,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.