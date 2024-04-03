iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

