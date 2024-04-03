iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,603 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.33% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $232,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

