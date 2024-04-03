iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,334 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 705,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 295,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.