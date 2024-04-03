iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

