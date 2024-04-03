iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VLUE opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

