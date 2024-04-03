iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,226 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 6.51% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

