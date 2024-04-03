iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,743 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.88% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $681,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

