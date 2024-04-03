iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $211,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

