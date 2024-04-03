iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $296.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

