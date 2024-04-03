iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $439,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

