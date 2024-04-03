iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is TIAA Trust National Association’s 4th Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,151,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

