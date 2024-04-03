iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,151,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

