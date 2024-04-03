iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,832,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 11.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,492,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

