iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $114,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after buying an additional 289,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 155,070 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

