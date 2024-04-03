iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after acquiring an additional 199,419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

