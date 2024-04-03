iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

