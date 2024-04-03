iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after buying an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

