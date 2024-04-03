iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

