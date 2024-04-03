Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.