James H. Keefer, Jr. Sells 7,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

