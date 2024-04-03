Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.39.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

