JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

