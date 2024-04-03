Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.38. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

