Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.38. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jewett-Cameron Trading
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.