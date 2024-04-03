John M. Evans Sells 60,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
