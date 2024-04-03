Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6 %

JCI stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

