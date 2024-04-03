Jorge Pablo Brizi Sells 28,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

