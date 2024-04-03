JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $17.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after buying an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after buying an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

