Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

