KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

