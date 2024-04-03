Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.07

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.07 and traded as low as C$17.81. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 215,599 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

