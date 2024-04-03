Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.54

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 1486089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.433038 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

