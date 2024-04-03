Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.20.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
