Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

