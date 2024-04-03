KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

KT stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

