La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of La Rosa’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

La Rosa Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LRHC opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

