La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of La Rosa’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
La Rosa Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of LRHC opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.
About La Rosa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than La Rosa
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.