Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $211.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.47.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $9,593,157. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.