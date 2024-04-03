Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

