Lavoro (LVRO) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.27 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $36.60 million 9.68

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lavoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 76.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

