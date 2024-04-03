Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Leafly has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get Leafly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leafly

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leafly by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leafly by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 151,394 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Leafly by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leafly by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.