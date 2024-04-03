Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Buys 958 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,054.63).

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,050.97).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,585.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.14. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.63) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.80 ($3.86).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

