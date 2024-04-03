Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 35,415 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

View Our Latest Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.