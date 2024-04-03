Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $708,300.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.