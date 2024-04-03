Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Bradley J. Haas Sells 26,959 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.