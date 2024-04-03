Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $31.49. Li Auto shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,883,300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $50,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Li Auto by 603.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $6,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

