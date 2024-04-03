Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 97226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th.

In other Liberty All-Star Equity Fund news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

