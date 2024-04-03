Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.49. Liquidia shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 191,468 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

Insider Activity at Liquidia

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liquidia by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liquidia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

