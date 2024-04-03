Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 2,491 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $11,533.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,993.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $12,269.50.

On Monday, March 25th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $12,693.50.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

