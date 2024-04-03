Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 51,520 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

